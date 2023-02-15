e-Paper Get App
NEET UG 2023: NTA to release application forms before March; candidates can apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can apply at neet.nta.nic.in., once the registrations begin.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE
New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairman Vineet Joshi has confirmed that National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) registrations will commence from February end in 2023.

Joshi, who spoke to the Indian Express, stated that the registration for NEET UG 2023 will begin in February end, from the earlier timeline of January second week.

Candidates can apply at neet.nta.nic.in, once the registrations begin.

Joshi's confirmation comes as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG examination will not be postponed, and will be conducted as per schedule on March 5.

With the NEET PG internship cut-off extended to August 11, 13,000 more students are eligible to appear for the medical entrance test.

article-image

