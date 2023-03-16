NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

Aarushi Narwani |

For Dr Aarushi Narwani, March 14 will always be etched in her memory. She was declared NEET topper on that day Aarushi Nirwani scored an All-India rank 1 and got 725 marks out of 800. Speaking to FPJ, Aarushi says," The feeling still hasn't sunk in and it definitely feels amazing".

The NEET PG 2023 results were declared on March 14. Out of 2,08,898 candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2023, Aarushi Narwani who hails from Jaipur emerged as the topper by securing All India Rank 1. This is the second time in a row that female NEET aspirants topped the NEET PG Exam. Last year Shagun Batra became the topper by scoring 705 out of 800 and this year Arushi Narwani.

In a conversation with FPJ, Aarushi expressed " I think the most important challenge any NEET aspirant faces is to make consistent small efforts every day, One can be motivated for a few days but the motivation eventually dies out. You have to be disciplined and just get yourself there every day and not give in to temptations".

Talking about her journey to success, Aarushi says, "I haven't decided as to what to do next but I'm sceptical about pursuing MD in Radiology or Medicine". She further adds, "Internships at SAFDARJUNG Hospital, New Delhi is one of the most hectic internships in the country with more than 12-hour duties but the key is to make consistent efforts daily, even if you don't feel like just get out and do the bare minimum".

The relationship between doctors, and patients is under severe strain as resident doctors across the country are protesting in the wake of a string of attacks on their colleagues by patients' relatives at government hospitals. Here's what Aarushi has to say about this:

"New and stronger laws should be implemented as it has become a huge problem nowadays, especially in government tertiary centres where the number of patients is huge as compared to doctors. There is no security and even the no. of bouncers are very few in the centres, Unless both doctors and patients learn to honour their relationship, the healing process will not be complete".