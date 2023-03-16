NEET PG 2023: Despite challenges, Maharashtra topper Ameya Machave tastes success with AIR 5

Ameya Machave |

Mumbai: 23-Year-old, Ameya Machave a student of GS Medical College and KEM Hospital secured an All India Rank of 5 with 717 marks out of 800 in Maharashtra. Speaking to FPJ, he said, "I was expecting a good rank but it still was a pleasant surprise for me as securing a top 5 rank is still a dream come true for me".

A total of 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres appeared for the NEET PG, 2023. The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducted the test on March 5 and declared the test results on Tuesday, 14th March.

Machave’s goal is to secure a seat in AIIMS Delhi as he has already started to prepare for the INI-CET 2023 exams, after which he'll decide on college where he wishes to pursue his MD in Medicine.

Machave's achievement speaks volumes of his hard work and dedication as despite dealing with a hectic internship schedule at KEM Hospital, he made sure to obtain a minimum of 1-2 hours of time to manage his studies. He said, "Since the preparation requires hours and hours of study with complete focus, it was quite exhausting for me to manage both internships with heavy working hours along with my studies as government hospitals tend to have a very hectic schedule".

"The key to managing internships and your studies is to take out 1-2 hour time daily despite heavy working schedule as all these small efforts get accumulated and end up being a significant chunk of effort at the end", he told FPJ.