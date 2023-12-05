NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration begins | Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the registration process for the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) counselling today, December 5. Prospective candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET SS 2023 exam are invited to apply for counselling on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is December 10.

Application Fees and Procedure:

Submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000.

Pay a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh to complete the registration process for NEET SS counselling 2023 round 2.

How to Apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET SS tab and find the link for new registration.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Process the registration fee and security deposit payment.

Submit the application and download the form for future reference.

Print a copy of the application form.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 Schedule

Registration and Payment: December 5, 2023, to December 10, 2023 (up to 12 noon), payment until 3 pm on December 10, 2023.

Choice Filling and Locking: December 6, 2023, to December 10, 2023 (up to 11:55 pm). Choice-locking from 4 pm on December 10, 2023, to 11:55 pm on December 10, 2023.

Processing of Seat Allotment: December 11, 2023, to December 12, 2023.

Result Announcement: December 13, 2023.

Reporting to Allotted Institute: December 14, 2023, to December 20, 2023.

Prospective candidates are advised to adhere to the stipulated dates and guidelines for a smooth and successful application process.