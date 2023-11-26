 NEET SS Counselling 2023 Deadline Extended To November 30
Medical Counselling Committee updates NEET SS dates; Round 1 reporting extended, Round 2 schedule revised with new registration and reporting deadlines.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
NEET SS Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

In a recent update, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made significant revisions to the schedule for round 1 and round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023. The initial reporting deadline for round 1, which was set for November 24, has been extended to November 30.

For round 2, the committee has rescheduled the registration date to December 5, with the last date for registration now set for December 10. During this period, candidates are required to fill their choices between December 6 and December 10. The choice-locking period is from 4 pm of December 10 to 11:55 pm of the same day.

Revised Schedule for NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2:

Registration, Payment:

- December 5, 2023, to December 10, 2023 (up to 12 noon)
- Payment up to 3 pm on December 10, 2023

Choice Filling, Locking:
- December 6, 2023, to December 10, 2023 (up to 11:55 pm)
- Choice-locking from 4 pm of December 10, 2023, to 11:55 pm of the same day

Processing of Seat Allotment:
- December 11, 2023, to December 12, 2023

Result:
- December 13, 2023

Reporting to the Allotted Institute:
- December 14, 2023, to December 20, 2023

Candidates are advised to adhere to the revised schedule diligently, and the MCC has emphasized the importance of meeting the reporting deadlines for a smooth and efficient counselling process.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 List Out at mcc.nic.in
