NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 List Out at mcc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional seat allotment result for the first round of NEET SS counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling for admission to super-specialty courses can check their allotment results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

In case of any discrepancy in the provisional NEET SS seat allotment result 2023, candidates can inform the committee through email by 10 am tomorrow, November 17.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET SS Counselling 2023 (for D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 17.11.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” said MCC in an official notice.

The counselling committee informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it added.

MCC advised seat allotted candidates to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of final seat allotment result and downloading the allotment letter from the official website.