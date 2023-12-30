NEET SS Counselling 2023 Reporting Deadline Extended to January 5, 2024: Latest Update

Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting for the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) SS counselling 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 now have until January 5, 2024, to report to their allotted institute.

The initial deadline for reporting was December 31, 2023. This extension was granted in response to requests from candidates.

“MCC is in receipt of many requests from Super Specialty 2023 candidates, for extension of reporting for Round 2 of SS Counselling due to various reasons. Accepting the request of candidates, the competent authority has allowed for extension of reporting of Round-2 of SS Counselling 2023. Hence, the reporting for Round-2 of SS Counselling will be available upto 06:00 P.M of 05.01.2024,” the committee said in an official notice.

Students must have the following documents when reporting:

-A provisional allotment letter from MCC,

- An admit card from NBE,

-A result or rank letter from NBE,

-A MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate,

-A MD, MS, DNB degree certificate in the relevant specialty,

-A permanent registration certificate from MCI, NBE, or state medical council, a provisional certificate for those completing post graduation by September 30, 2023,

-A high school or higher secondary certificate or birth certificate for proof of date of birth, and

-An ID proof such as PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, passport, or Aadhar Card.

Candidates who have been allocated a seat in the second round but do not show up at the designated institute may lose their opportunity.