NEET SS counselling 2022: Registrations begin on Nov 24; check schedule here

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test SUper Speciality (NEET) SS 2022 counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Registration for the first round of NEET SS counselling 2022 will begin on November 22. Candidates can view the complete schedule on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) for admission to 2,447 Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India.

To register for NEET SS Counselling:

Visit MCC's official website- mcc.nic.in.

On the official website's homepage, click the registration link.

Enter the required information such as your name, date of birth, roll number, NEET SS 2021 application form number, security code, and other pertinent details.

Check the information and submit it carefully.

Login information for NEET SS counselling will be generated.

After logging in, enter personal information such as parents' names, contact information, category, and nationality.

Enter your NEET SS application number and roll number.