NEET SS Counseling Round 2 Rescheduled to December 13, 2023

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration begins | Representative Image

The second round of NEET SS counseling has been rescheduled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for December 13, 2023. Applicants who wish to take part in the counselling process can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, to view the outcomes.

The NEET 2023 SS Counseling schedule indicates that the registration window for the second round will commence on December 18, 2023. Candidates that are interested may apply through December 21, 2023. See the schedule in its entirety here.

In the past, registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) round 2 counseling was delayed. The application period was postponed from its original start date of December 6, 2023.

December 18 is the start date of the choice filling, and it ends on December 21, 2023. From 4 p.m. on December 21 to 11:55 p.m. on December 21, 2023, candidates can lock their selections. On December 22, 2024, the seat allocation process will be completed, and on December 23, 2024, the results will be made public.

From December 24 to December 31, 2023, all candidates who have been given a seat must report to the institutes.

How to check the schedule?

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the All India round 2 counseling schedule link from the webpage.

Step 3: The screen will display a PDF.

Step 4: See and get the timetable.