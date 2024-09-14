 NEET SS 2025 Tentative Schedule OUT; Check Here
NEET SS 2025 Tentative Schedule OUT; Check Here

A challenge against the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision to not hold the NEET SS exam in 2024 was rejected by the Supreme Court in August.

Updated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
NEET SS 2025 Tentative Schedule OUT; Check Here | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, or NEET SS 2024, tentative schedule has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It is anticipated that the exam will take place on March 29 and 30, 2025. The announcement is available on natboard.edu.in.

In due course, the information bulletin and the final test schedule will be posted on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The official notification stated, "pursuant to the approval of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission, vide its letter dated 12.09.2024 and in compliance to the orders dated 14.08.2024 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the tentative schedule for conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Superspecialty is being notified."

SC's verdict

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, and other members of the bench stated that the NMC's decision was adequately reasonable and declined to change the exam schedule.

The court also directed the medical authority to decide the NEET-SS schedule for the beginning of the next year. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the medical board to make the exam schedule public within thirty days.

NEET SS

The postgraduate super speciality medical admission exam, known as NEET SS, is administered online over the course of 2.5 hours, or 150 minutes. Candidates will be evaluated based on a total of thirteen groups or super specialist subjects, from which they will choose their question paper groups throughout the application procedure. The papers are arranged so that there are no conflicts with the dates or times of the exams.

