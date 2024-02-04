NEET SS 2023: Special Counseling Announced For Vacant Medical Seats | Representational Pic

Special counseling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) SS 2023 will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In a formal announcement, MCC declared that a special round will be held for eligible NEET SS 2023 candidates to fill the vacant DM, MCh, and DNB SS seats of AIQ. This decision aims to avoid the loss of valuable medical seats.

The committee has released the requirements for eligibility for the special round of NEET SS counseling in 2023.

It has requested that the medical facilities permit the resignation of the candidates on the list.

Eligibility Criteria

Only those joined candidates who have been given seats in INI institutes will be able to resign.

Resignation from joined seats is not permitted for candidates who joined round 1 or round 2 seats of the MCC and were not awarded INI seats.

For all candidates who participated in rounds 1 and 2 of MCC counseling in 2023, a special round of upgrades will be offered.

Candidates must make new selections for the special round if they are willing to upgrade already assigned seats or take part in it. Previous completed selections will be regarded as invalid.

MCC had permitted INI-allotted candidates to resign from their seats if they also participated in the first or second round through MCC counseling. A list of candidates who can leave without losing their security deposit was released by the committee.

Candidates who have taken their assigned seats through MCC can now collect their original certificates from the specified college, as listed. However, these candidates will not be eligible to participate in the 2023 All India SS Counseling Special Round. MCC has announced that the vacant seats resulting from resignations will be included in the next special round of SS counseling in 2023.