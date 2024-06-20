'Govt To Form High-Level Panel, Won't Spare Guilty': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On NEET Row

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Addressing the NEET Controversy | ANI

The Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, addressed the NEET controversy in a press briefing and assured the students that action will be taken "against those who are responsible for the irregularities." Pradhan added that the government will constitute a high-level committee to look into the matter.

He disclosed that a high-level committee comprised of technocrats, scientists, education admirers, academicians, and psychologists will be formed to enhance the NTA's operations.

"I want to assure everyone that once we have concrete proof, actions will be taken against those who are responsible for the irregularities, be it the NTA or any other official. The government is forming a high-level committee," Pradhan said while addressing the press conference.

He assured students and stakeholders that the government is committed to protecting the interests of students. "We will not compromise on transparency," he stated.

#WATCH | Delhi | On NEET row, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "One isolated incident (Bihar paper leak) should not affect lakhs of students who took the exam sincerely." pic.twitter.com/XYb2eygzDU — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Talking about the NEET row, he addressed the paper leak in Bihar. He emphasised that thousands of students who sat for the exam with sincerity should not be impacted by one isolated incident.

"We are in contact with the Bihar government regarding the NEET exam." Patna is providing us with some information. The Patna Police are looking into it and will provide a thorough report. Strong measures will be taken against those found guilty after receiving reliable information," Pradhan further said.

"I assure students again, we are ready for change, and we will carry out a strict investigation once we have concrete proofs."

Pradhan also appealed at the press conference and said the matter should not be politicised. He said that the government is committed to ensuring "zero-error" exams in the future and that no accused will be spared.

"I request everyone not to spread rumours about NEET and not have a political point of view towards the controversy. We will attempt to incorporate every legal and logical component," he said.