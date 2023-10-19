NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: MCC Extends The Reporting Deadline To October 25

Unsplash

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting period for NEET PG 2023 Stray vacancy round candidates to October 25, 2023. Candidates will have to report along with their original and self-attested photocopies of documents.

In the NEET PG stray vacancy round, a total of 2,858 candidates were assigned seats. MCC has published the final seat allotment result for the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round on its website, mcc.nic.in.

“Candidates are advised to download their Provisional Allotment Letter from MCC website and proceed for reporting,”MCC said in a statement.

Candidates can use their login details such as registration number and date of birth to download the NEET PG 2023 Stray vacancy allotment result.

“Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution.Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission,” MCC statement added.

Documents required for NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023:

Candidates should bring the list of documents given below while reporting to the allotted colleges.

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/rank letter

Class X marksheet/ birth certificate

Marksheets of MBBS

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

