NEET PG Admission 2023: 'Fake' Admission Forms Makes Rounds On Social Media; MCC Raises Alarm

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a warning regarding 'Fake' admission forms for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes.

These fake forms has misleading claims of seat allocation through nomination and payment under the state quota. The committee has notified that the application-cum-admission form circulating online is ‘FAKE’ and has not been officially released by the MCC, MoHFW, or DGHS.

“It has come to the notice of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) that the following ‘Application-cum-admission Form for MD/MS/DNB/MDS Course of 50 per cent Government Seat Quota/ Nominated Quota (Copy attached below) is circulating in the social media wherein they have claimed that seats will be allotted on nomination basis by payment of fees under nominated/state quota,” read the official notice.

The notice further cautioned applicants to be aware of any correspondence about allocation of seats sent by unidentified individuals on behalf of the MCC.

The committee highlighted that it does not offer admission through nominations, and the forms are fabricated. The fake admission form claimed that PG medical seats will be allotted upon payment of fees under the nominated quota.

Candidates and their parents have been advised by MCC not to spread or forward the fake form to their contacts or on social media. "Strict legal action might be initiated if someone is found to be circulating this or any such fake form," according to the statement.

The counselling committee pointed out that it does not host any other website except "www.mcc.nic.in." It advised candidates to be wary of fake emails such as approvals@adg-edu.in and admissions@mohfw-gov.co.in.

The committee also instructed candidates not to share the password they were given for the purpose of counseling with anyone else. Any fake website or agent should be notified to MCC immediately, and the candidate should file a FIR.

