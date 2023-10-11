NMC Holds Emergency Anti-Ragging Meeting Over Suicide Of Student Who Alleged Sexual Harassment

Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted an anti-ragging meeting on Wednesday over the death of a 27 year old PG medical student who killed herself over alleged sexual harassment. The student noted in her suicide note that professors and students in the Anesthesia department sexually harassed and tormented her with mental and physical abuse.

The commission said it is "committed to a comprehensive investigation and ensuring justice for the victim" and offered its sincere sympathies to the victim's family and friends. Along with encouraging a secure and encouraging atmosphere for students, it also "pledges to take stringent actions against any form of harassment within the medical community" for all medical colleges. The NMC instructed the college to submit a thorough report on the occurrence by tomorrow, October 12, during the emergency meeting. Additionally, it mandated that the institute move quickly to begin looking into the claims of harassment.

“A formal letter will be sent to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for an independent inquiry. The DMER is required to complete and submit its report within 15 days, ensuring a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to Dr. Preety's (name changed) tragic demise,” said the official statement by NMC.

