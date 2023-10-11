Medical Colleges Need To Submit Admission Details Of 1st Year MBBS Students: NMC | Representational Pic

Medical colleges across the country need to to submit details of all students admitted in first-year MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24 by October 20. The commission has listed out college and student details to be submitted by the college. NMC reminded colleges that MBBS admissions 2023 must be done in accordance with the NMC Act and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) based selection process notified by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023.

The NMC said in an official notice said, "In order to effectively monitor that all MBBS admissions made are in conformity with the requirement of regulations, an online monitoring system has been launched by the commission. This initiative is made with the objective of ensuring faithful adherence to the norms of admission laid down in regulations as also to promote transparency and accountability in medical education."

The commission has also mentioned the parameters to be used by colleges for admissions such as intake capacity, eligibility criteria in terms of age and marks, common counselling, and more.

Moreover, colleges will also have to enter details about MBBS students including seat entry, category of college, minority, name of counselling, seat matrix, consensual agreement in case of private colleges.

NMC also asked colleges to upload details of admitted students on their website in the format provided.

NMC said, "The onus of furnishing true, correct and authentic information is upon the college concemed. The Commission shall initiate action as is permissible in law, if it is notified that wrong/incorrect information has been provided by the college authorities."

The following details need to be submitted about students:

NEET UG 2023 roll number

Category (All India quota/State Govemment or UT Administration quota/ Management quota/ NRI quota/Others)

Date of Admission in dd/mm/ yyyy format

Marks obtained or maximum marks in PCB (10+2)

Marks obtained or maximum marks in English (10+2)

Marks obtained or maximum marks in PCB entrance exam (NEET) and percentile

Fees charged from student annually (amount in rupees)

MBBS seats in each state limited to 100 per 10 lakh population

NMC has also limited the number of UG seats in each state to 100 per million population. The decision to limit the number of seats to 100 per 10 lakh population seeks to reduce the regional disparities in availability of healthcare professionals, NMC claimed.

“With an objective of providing the right teaching environment to the medical student and improving the overall quality of education, the provision of limiting UG seats in each state to 100 per million population has been included in the recently notified MSR guidelines 2023,” NMC said in an official notice.

