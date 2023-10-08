 NMC Releases NEET-UG 2024 Syllabus at nmc.org.in
A petitioner submitted a plea that since the syllabus of NEET-UG is based on the NCERT course books, the aspiring candidates are seeking that the NEET UG-2024 syllabus is also updated accordingly.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
NMC Releases Updated Syllabus For NEET 2024 at nmc.org.in | Representative Image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has finalised and released the syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination-2024. Interested students can check the NEET UG 2024 syllabus on the NMC official website at nmc.org.in. The commission has said that the NEET UG syllabus 2024 has been uploaded on the website for reference and to prepare the study material.

The Director of NMC UG Board, Shambhu Sharan Kumar Issuing a Public Notice in this regard said, "It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus."

A petitioner submitted a plea that since the syllabus of NEET-UG is based on the NCERT course books, the aspiring candidates are seeking that the NEET UG-2024 syllabus is also updated accordingly.

In response, the Director of NMC UGMEB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar informed the bench, "It is humbly submitted that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board. (UGM EB) of the National Medical Commission after consultation with the National Testing Agency, has prepared the syllabus for NEET-UG-2024.

