Has NMC Announced New Syllabus For NEET UG? Notification Goes Viral As Students Question Authenticity

The National Medical Commission, also known as NMC, announced the new syllabus for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - UG. The syllabus, which has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), has been uploaded by the NMC at nmc.org.in.

"It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25," stated NMC in its official notification addressed to medical students and faculty members.

But many students are expressing doubts over the notification as the NMC website doesn't seem to be operational for the time being. "Please give the confirmation regarding NEET UG SYLLABUS. A pdf has gone viral regarding the same," said one student on X, while another claimed that NMC has become a tool of 'suspense'.

"These days #NEETUG has become a tool of suspense! A pdf of reduced syllabus for NEET'24 exam is circulating in web. 》#NMC website is not opening! 》No official from #NMC has spoken a single word on it either! Do government cares about students?," stated Rupayan on X.

This is a notice stating that the syllabus of NEET. Exam is reduced but NMC site is showing database error

Is it true #nmc #nta @NMC_IND @NTA_Exams @IMAIndiaOrg @NationalMedAssn pic.twitter.com/ySXOYx1UfE — Anshuman Singh (@Anshuman7505) October 6, 2023

While other students were able to access the NMC website and take a look at the notification.

NEET UG, which is conducted for enrollment in MBBS and BDS programmes, will be taken by medical aspirants across the country May 5, 2024.

