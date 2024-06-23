 NEET-PG Postponement Another Example That Education System Ruined Under Modi: Rahul Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET-PG Postponement Another Example That Education System Ruined Under Modi: Rahul Gandhi

NEET-PG Postponement Another Example That Education System Ruined Under Modi: Rahul Gandhi

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the postponement of the NEET-PG, saying it was yet "another unfortunate example that the education system has been ruined".

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Gandhi said, "Now NEET-PG is also postponed. This is another unfortunate example of the education system that has been ruined under the rule of Narendra Modi." Under the BJP's rule, instead of building their careers by studying, students are forced to fight the government to save their future, he said.

Read Also
Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi Virtually Interacts With Victims' Kin; Says Congress With Them...
article-image

"Now it is clear -- Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time -- is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia," the former Congress chief said. "Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students. We have to save the future of the country from it," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET-PG Postponement Another Example That Education System Ruined Under Modi: Rahul Gandhi

NEET-PG Postponement Another Example That Education System Ruined Under Modi: Rahul Gandhi

NEET Exam Row: Centre Removes NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh Amid Controversy

NEET Exam Row: Centre Removes NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh Amid Controversy

NIA Invites Applications For 114 Inspector & Sub Inspector Posts: Apply Within 60 Days

NIA Invites Applications For 114 Inspector & Sub Inspector Posts: Apply Within 60 Days

Another Blow To Medical Students As NEET PG 2024 Cancelled A Night Before Exam

Another Blow To Medical Students As NEET PG 2024 Cancelled A Night Before Exam

NEET-PG Examinations Postponed As 'Precautionary Measure', Fresh Date To Be Announced Soon

NEET-PG Examinations Postponed As 'Precautionary Measure', Fresh Date To Be Announced Soon