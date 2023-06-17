 NEET PG, MDS Results 2023 OUT: Check Scorecards, Cut-off, Rank at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
Applicants who have qualified for NEET PG and MDS can check and download their scorecards now, before any delays. The scorecards have been released on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG MDS results are out | Representative Image

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG and NEET MDS scorecards for the All India 50 percent quota today, June 17, 2023. Applicants who have qualified for NEET PG and MDS can check and download their scorecards now. The scorecards have been released on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

An official notification reads, "The merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website at https://www.natboard.edu.in / https://nbe.edu.in/,”

Direct link to check NEET PG cut off 2023

The NEET PG results were declared on March 14, 2023, on the official website. The NEET PG and MDS results 2023 are now available on the results portal. Applicants will be able to download their scorecards by entering their login credentials.


STEPS TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG SCORECARD 2023

  • Visit the official website of natboard.edu.in

  • Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

  • The scorecards will be displayed on your screen

  • Check your scorecards properly

  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

