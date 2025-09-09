 Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial

An MTech first-year student at IIIT Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh, attacked Professor Raju with a knife on campus after being denied entry to practicals due to low attendance. The professor was hospitalized, and the student, Vinay, who carried two knives, was arrested and remanded by police.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial

Nuzividu (Andhra Pradesh): An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid has attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The student, identified as Vinay, had only 25 per cent attendance as he skipped classes while preparing for competitive examinations, said the official, adding that the incident happened on Monday.

"A first-year MTech student of IIIT Nuzvid stabbed a professor from the transport department inside the campus after being denied entry for practical examinations," DSP KVVNV Prasad told PTI.

article-image

He said Vinay, who was staying in the campus hostel, carried two knives and attacked Professor Raju with one of them.

The injured professor was shifted to a hospital while Vinay was taken into custody, said the police.

The student was later arrested and remanded, the DSP added.

