 'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination 2024

'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination 2024

The Supreme Court slammed a man accused of using a proxy in the UP CTET exam, saying such acts destroy the integrity of public examinations. Referring to Bollywood’s Munna Bhai, the bench said “Munna Bhai andar rehna chahiye.” The accused’s bail plea was earlier rejected; SC has now sought UP’s response.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination 2024 | PTI

New Delhi: You are destroying the entire system of public examinations, the Supreme Court on Monday told an accused, who allegedly used a proxy person to appear for him in the CTET examination in Uttar Pradesh in December 2024.

Observation Made By The Bench

"Munna Bhai andar rehna chahiye (Munnabhai should remain inside)," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed in an apparent reference to Bollywood movie "Munna Bhai MBBS".

In the 2003 movie, actor Sanjay Dutt played the character of Munna Bhai who used another person to appear for him in the medical examination.

FPJ Shorts
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial

"You are destroying the entire system of public examinations. There are a number of candidates who suffer because of such people," the bench said.

Read Also
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...
article-image

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said three people were chargesheeted in the case and two of them were granted bail.

He said the purported "solver", who appeared as a proxy candidate for the petitioner, was also granted bail.

The bench issued notice to Uttar Pradesh seeking its response on the plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's order denying bail to the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The petitioner and others were booked on a complaint filed by a school principal for the alleged offences under the provisions of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

It was alleged that the exam was conducted on December 15, 2024 at the school and an information was received about a suspicious candidate.

Read Also
SSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines
article-image

On being re-examined, his biometric did not match and it was found that another person was appearing in the exam in place of petitioner Sandeep Singh Patel by using a fake admit card.

Before the high court, the petitioner had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and on the day of the examination, he was medically unfit and was admitted in a hospital.

The petitioner had also claimed in the high court that he was unaware that on his behalf, any other person had appeared in the examination.

"When a solver appears in someone's place in any examination, it undermines the integrity of the educational system and has serious implications for society," the high court said while dismissing his bail plea.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination...

'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination...

Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over...

Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over...

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...