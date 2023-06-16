UP: Truck mechanic's daughter cracks NEET-UG exam with AIR 192

NEET UG exam 2023 results out at nta.nic.in. | Representative image

Agra: Daughter of a truck mechanic in Agra, 21-year-old Aarti Jha, who cracked this year's medical entrance test NEET-UG, would study with the fan switched off so that she does not doze off and fall behind her schedule.



Aarti cracked the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of the toughest entrance exams in the country, the results for which were declared on Tuesday. She secured the 192nd rank out of more than 20 lakh applicants in the country.



"Aarti used to keep the fan switched off while studying fearing that she will fall asleep and fall behind her daily studies," her father Bishambhar Jha, who has been working as a truck mechanic for the past 40 years, told PTI.



"She will be the first doctor from the family. It is a very big achievement in the family. Despite financial problems, she has managed to crack the exam," he said, adding that she has made the entire family proud.



Aarti also used to have frequent headaches but she did not let that affect her preparation, he said, adding that she has been taking medical advice for the same.



Aarti credited her NEET-UG qualification to her family, primarily her father, who believed that she would become a doctor one day. "It was possible because of the support of my family," she said.



"My father is my inspiration because he always motivates us and when we fail, encourages us to move further," Aarti said.



Aarti's mother is a housewife. Her two brothers are preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam and her elder sister is married.



She said it was an unforgettable moment of her life and she has been receiving calls from friends, relatives and neighbours since the results were declared.



"Since my AIR rank is 192 and have been ranked 33 in the OBC category, I have hope that I would get admission to Delhi AIIMS. And after my MBBS degree, I would become a Neurologist," she added.



Aarti said she used to teach school students for her medical coaching classes.



"I passed class 12th in 2018 from the CBSE board with 85 per cent marks. After that, I dropped my preparation for a year and taught students in a private school. I used to get Rs 5,000 per month as a salary," she said.



"I used the money to pay for my coaching classes. I began preparing after 2020 and since then have been working diligently to crack the exam," Aarti said.



"Besides, I also teach tuition to students of class 10th and 12th at my home with my brothers," she said.



Sharing her preparation strategy, Aarti said initially she used to focus on specific topics and not on the number of hours spent studying them.



"But after taking coaching classes, I started studying six to eight hours on a daily basis," she said.



Aarti also revised the entire syllabus of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Biology textbook considering that she was weak in the subject.



"I was good in Physics and Chemistry, but not in Biology. So, I kept revising NCERT Biology books," she said.



"I would suggest my juniors (future NEET aspirants) to focus on the mistakes they have committed in previous tests. And do not forget to study consistently."