NEET-PG Exam tomorrow, Here's important guidelines

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-PG) will be conducted tomorrow, May 20, Saturday. These are a few important guidelines that you should remember when sitting for the test tomorrow.

Attach a passport-sized photo to the admit card:

The size of the passport-sized photograph must be 35x45 mm. The photo must have a white background and a caption with the name of the candidate and the date the picture was taken at the bottom.

Things to carry on the exam day:

Admit card for NEET PG 2022 with a passport-size photo on it

Copy of permanent/provisional MCI/SMC registration

Original, valid, and non-expired photo identification documents (Driver's license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhar card, passport, etc.)

Face masks, gloves, and hand sanitiser amid COVID-19 (Optional)

In case you carry an e-Aadhaar:

Make sure the numbers are clearly visible. There should be no scratches or stains on the photograph, and it should match the candidate.





Things not to bring to the exam tomorrow:

Cell Phone or any other electronic device, including wristwatches and calculator

Stationary items like pen, pencil, eraser, writing pad, books, etc

Ornaments or jewellery

Packed or home-cooked meals, soft drinks or water bottle

Bags, pouches, wallet, cap, belt, and other accessories

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:46 PM IST