A few hours for NEET-PG, candidates still hope for a miracle



The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-PG) exam is only a few hours away and students are still hoping against hope that there is a miracle and the exam is postponed. This matter has been doing the rounds of courts for long and now the exam will be held as initially decided on May 21.

Dr. Vishal, a NEET PG aspirant, who did not wish to disclose his last name, said that the aspirants needed at least two months more for preparation. "The EWS case is still pending, and the court has said that they will hear the case again on July 27, so no counseling is expected to start before August," he said.



Another aspirant, Dr. Akash, echoed a similar sentiment and said that like he, “like other doctors were on the frontline during Covid and they are only asking for more time to study for the exam.”

It is no mystery that MBBS doctors stood strong and took on much of the pressure when the pandemic struck and India was running out of doctors and space to treat patients. In the race to manage both panic and preparation, aspirants are not only asking for the postponement but trying to find a space to discuss the alleged suicides.



Dr. Gautam, a NEET PG aspirant said that there is no coordination among most medical associations and authorities “ and that is creating confusion for us students. We really don’t know what is happening,” he said.

Free Press Journal spoke to some more aspirants who are scheduled to take the exam tomorrow and they spoke about their colleagues being depressed. “There is little we can do at this juncture. The exams are just too soon. Most of us have not prepared well,” said one aspirant.

A NEET-PG aspirant who hanged herself on Thursday in Coimbatore is also fresh in the minds of the MBBS doctors who are trying their best to study for the exam given all the hurdles.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:30 PM IST