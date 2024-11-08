NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; Check Required Documents, Important Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate, NEET PG 2024 counselling choice-filling will begin today, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To be considered for round 1 counselling, candidates must submit their application form and their college and course preferences by November 17. After that, on November 17 from 4 to 11.55 p.m., the choice locking facility will be held.



Then, from November 18 to 19, 2024, the seat allocation will be processed, and on November 20, 2024, the outcomes of the first round of counselling will be made public.



Students who receive a place in the first round must report to their respective universities between November 21 and November 27, 2024.

Important dates:

Registration window closes - November 17, 2024

Last date for payment of fees - November 17, 2024

Choice filling and locking period- November 8 to November 17, 2024

Seat allotment begins - November 18 and 19, 2024

Seat allotment result - November 20, 2024

Reporting to colleges - November 21 to 27, 2024

How to apply?

-Go to the NEET PG counselling official website.

-Select the registration link for NEET PG round 1.

-Enter your password and NEET PG Roll number to log in.

-Complete all the information and send it in.

-Select the link for the option filling.

-Select the college and course you want to be assigned to.

-Click "Submit" after saving the modifications.

Required documents:



1. NEET PG Admit Card

2. NEET PG Result/Score Card

3. MBBS Degree Certificate

4. MBBS Passing Certificate

5. Internship Completion Certificate

6. Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate

7. ID Proof

8. Date of Birth Proof

9. Category Certificate (if applicable)

10. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)