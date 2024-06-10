NEET PG 2024 Final Edit Window Closes Today At natboard.edu.in

Unsplash(Representative Image)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the final edit window for the NEET PG 2024 application today, June 10, 2024. Candidates have until 11:55 PM to make necessary corrections to their application forms through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NBEMS has highlighted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions according to the prescribed Image upload instructions. These candidates are required to rectify the images in their application forms during this final edit window.

NEET PG 2024: Key Dates

Final Edit Window Closes: June 10, 2024, 11:55 PM

Admit Card Release: June 18, 2024

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Result Declaration: July 15, 2024

How to make changes NEET PG 2024 Application Form:

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the "NEET PG 2024 final edit window" notice on the home page.

A new page will open. Click on the link available in the PDF.

Enter the required details and log in to your account.

Fill in the application form with the correct details and upload the necessary images.

Make the payment of the application fee if required and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to make the necessary changes before the deadline to ensure their applications are correctly processed. For more information and updates, visit the official NBEMS NEET website.