NEET PG Final Edit Window Now Open; Check How To Edit | Unsplash(Representative Image)

For NEET PG applicants, the National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) has extended the last opportunity to edit their uploaded photos, signatures, and thumb impressions until 11:55 p.m. on June 7 and June 10.



Applicants with invalid applications should visit natboard.edu.in, the official website, to make the necessary changes.

"It has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions," stated an official notice in this regard. Candidates of this type must correct the image or images in their application during the final edit window.

The notice also states that this is the applicant's last opportunity to make any necessary corrections to the application form; if they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The NBEMS has even released a list of potential grounds for document rejection.

How to edit?

-Visit either natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, the NBEMS official website.

-On the homepage, select the "NEET PG 2024" link that has been activated.

-After a new window opens, select "Applicant Login."

-Enter your password and registered user ID to log in.

-After a new window opens, select "Go to application form."

-The application for NEET PG 2024 will open.

-Adjust the details as necessary.

-When you have finished each section, click "Save and Next."

Select "Save and Submit."

-On the screen, your updated NEET PG 2024 application form will appear.

-Download, then print off a copy for your records.