NEET PG 2024 Exam On August 11; All You Need To Know!

NEET PG 2025 |

The NEET PG 2024 exam date has been rescheduled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam, which was originally supposed to take place on June 23, has been moved to two shifts on August 11, 2024.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to postpone the NEET PG as a precautionary measure in response to accusations regarding the fairness of competitive exams in the nation.

Steps to check revised date

Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.

Open the exam date notification.

Download it and check the new exam date.

The 15th of August 2024 will remain the deadline for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024. As stated in the official notice, candidates can write to NBEMS via its Communication Web Portal with any questions, concerns, or requests for assistance.

Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location.

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

NEET-PG 2024 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2024-25 will include the following:

1. All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

2. State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

3. All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country

4. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

5. Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Course. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

Which Medical Institutions?



1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum