NEET PG 2024 Exam Date To Be Announced Soon; Preparation Tips From Last Year's Toppers

The date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 will be revealed within a week, according to NBEMS president Abhijat Sheth, as reported by ANI. This announcement follows the postponement of the originally scheduled June 23 exam by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), a decision made as a 'precautionary measure' due to allegations of irregularities in recent competitive examinations.

The postponement has caused stress and anxiety among aspirants regarding their preparations. To help alleviate this, previous toppers of NEET PG have shared their study strategies and advice for success.

Topper’s Study Strategies For NEET PG Exam

Aarushi Narwani, the NEET PG 2023 topper from Jaipur, secured AIR 1 with 725 marks. Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Aarushi asks the aspirants to go back to preparing again.

"You have got more time to prepare. At least they canceled it before the exam and not after; otherwise, it would have been more disturbing," she said.

Aarushi advised students to mentally prepare themselves to study again and to review incorrect answers from mock and grand tests to strengthen weak areas.

Aarushi also added that being consistent and taking regular breaks while preparing for the exam helps to a great extent to keep calm and stress-free.

Shagun Batra, who topped NEET PG 2022 with AIR 1 and a score of 705 marks, suggested that aspirants avoid news to stay focused. "Go through your written notes repeatedly to avoid confusion from multiple study materials," she said.

Shagun warned against getting distracted by social media updates about irregularities and advised maintaining a balanced routine, including adequate sleep, physical activity, and healthy eating.

Looking forward, Ameya Machave from Maharashtra, who secured AIR 5 in NEET PG 2023 with 717 marks, stressed on the importance of regular revision and practice.

"You do not need to study for 8-10 hours straight in fact," he suggests and that aspirants need to de-stress every now and then.

For Ameya, spending time with his family, as well as occasional Netflix shows was his recharging avenue.