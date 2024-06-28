Past Toppers Step In With Advice Amid UGC-NET Cancellation Stress | X

The UGC NET exam, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was initially held on June 18, 2024, covering 83 subjects in two shifts. However, due to the security concerns raised by I4C, the UGC took the step to cancel the exams just day after students appeared for it in order to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

The NTA will soon announce the revised exam dates on its official website. Meanwhile, the sudden cancellation has impacted many aspirants, taking a significant mental toll on them.

In an effort to lift the spirits of these candidates, past toppers have come forward with words of encouragement and advice.

Twinkle Jaiswal, a qualified candidate who secured the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in 2023, shared her preparation strategy to encourage the young aspirants:

"Going through previous years' question papers (PYQs) is crucial. It helps in understanding the pattern, which is key to practice. Understanding the syllabus is also important to know how much time to devote to each unit. Paper 1 covers general topics and is quite basic, while Paper 2 is subject-specific. Time management is vital as you have to answer 150 questions in 3 hours. Daily practice of MCQs and concept clarity are important. Three to four hours of daily study should be sufficient."

Komal Sharma, who cleared the UGC NET with a 94.5 percentile in 2023 and now works as a professor at Delhi University, also preparing for the UPSC exams, shared her advice:

"A good revision of all important UGC NET topics will be beneficial during this time. Use flashcards and sticky notes for quick revisions and avoid learning new topics at the last minute. Continuous practice of mock tests will build confidence and improve time management. When feeling nervous, practice deep breathing and meditation. If stuck on a question, use smart guessing techniques to increase the chances of getting it right."

A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test on Tuesday (June 18), which was held for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree.