 NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment Slips To Be Released Tomorrow
NBEMS is set to release the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slips tomorrow, July 31. The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled for August 11, conducted in two shifts across various exam centres nationwide.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slips tomorrow, July 31. Candidates who registered for the exam will receive their allotted test city via email at their registered email IDs.

Candidates who did not specify their preferred test city during the registration window will be assigned a test center anywhere in the country. The NEET PG 2024 admit card is scheduled to be released on August 8 and can be downloaded from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using login credentials.

The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled for August 11, conducted in two shifts across various exam centers nationwide. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical programs.

The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled for August 11, conducted in two shifts across various exam centers nationwide. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical programs. Candidates can prepare for the exam by utilising available resources such as sample papers, mock tests, and preparation tips.

Additionally, candidates can use the NEET PG college predictor and seek counseling and admission guidance to aid in their preparation. The exam pattern consists of an online, multiple-choice question format, with a duration of 3.5 hours and a total of 800 marks.

