NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Know How To Download, Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) today, June 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The NEET PG exam is set to take place on June 23, 2024, through a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers nationwide. The exam results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2024.

How to download NEET PG admit card 2024?

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Click on ‘NEET PG’ on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Admit card’ download link once live

Enter your credentials and login

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

NEET is a national exam for students who want to enroll in MD, MS, or PG diploma courses in medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is the entrance exam for PG courses. According to the Indian Medical Council Act, passing NEET is the only way to get into MS, MD, or PG Diploma courses. Students who pass the exam can get into over 350 medical colleges, both government and private. Top universities and colleges in India use NEET PG scores for admissions to PG Medical courses.