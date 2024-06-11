NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards Releasing On June 18; Here's How To Download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that the NEET PG 2024 admit card will be available for download on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation can access their admit cards through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 serves as a single entrance examination for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses in medical institutions across India, streamlining the admission process for these postgraduate programs.

Key dates for NEET PG 2024:

Final Edit Window Closes: June 10, 2024, at 11:55 PM

Admit Card Release: June 18, 2024

Exam Date: June 23, 2024

Results Announcement: Expected on July 15, 2024

How to download NEET PG 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the link for "NEET PG Admit Card 2024."

Enter your login details, including User ID and Password.

The NEET PG 2024 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly and review all details for accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to the NBE immediately to avoid issues on the exam day.

Candidates are required to bring their NEET PG 2024 admit card along with valid ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam.

For further updates and detailed information, candidates should regularly check the official NBE website.