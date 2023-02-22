NEET PG 2023: Supreme court to hear exam postponement plea on Friday

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to hear the plea filed for NEET PG postponement on Friday, February 24, 2023, stated Rohan Krishnan, from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), who filed the petition before the top court. The plea still remains unlisted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Telengana High Court, in the previous week, dismissed the plea for NEET-PG postponement stating that it cannot interfere in the admission processes of national entrance tests. However, the court asked the National Medical Commission to reconsider the current NEET PG examination date- March 5, 2023.

NEET PG aspirants have been asking for the postponement of the entrance test by atleast two months to allow for an extended preparation time in the light of a patchy academic year caused by the pandemic.

The aspirants also protested at Jantar Mantar while FAIMA, which has been heading the protests, had also called for the suspension of OPD services.

However in a Lok Sabha session on February 10 the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that NEET PG is still scheduled for March 5 .

"The students who plan to take the entrance exam are already preparing for it," said the minister while adding that the exam date was announced five months ago.

The NEET PG internship deadline was recently extended by MoHFW from June 30, 2023, to August 11, 2023. The NEET MDS internship deadline was also extended to June 30, 2023, along with this.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)