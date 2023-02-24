NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court begins postponement plea hearing; candidates hope for favourable decision

NEET PG candidates | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has decided to hear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG (NEET-PG) today, February 24. The petition has been listed as item no. 53 today.

Senior Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before the bench rose, to which the latter stated that they will hear the matter after 2 PM, according to LiveLaw.

The NEET PG postponement hearing has medical students across India anxious and many are awaiting a favourable decision for resident doctors by the Supreme Court.

Why are NEET PG aspirants protesting?

NEET PG aspirants have been protesting in Delhi, Maharashtra and many other parts of India since the past few months.

The candidates are concerned about the exams being conducted in March and the counselling being conducted in August because it could lead to them not finding the time to study properly while also not being able to apply for jobs due to lack of time.

Aspirants and members of different resident doctors' associations have been demanding the deferment of the exam to a few more weeks or months so that they will be able to study in a more diligent manner while also gaining better scores.

What has the government said about NEET PG postponement?

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on February 10, said in Lok Sabha that the NEET PG exam will not be postponed and will be held as planned on March 5 with the results for the same on March 31.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has urged for an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date.

NBEMS extended the cut-off date to June 30, 2023, from the earlier date of March 31.

