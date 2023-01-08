e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2023: Registration begins at nbe.edu.in; here's how to apply

Representational image
New Delhi: On January 7, 2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened registration for NEET PG 2023. On natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, candidates can avail the registration option.

For admissions to the nation's postgraduate medical programmes, NEET PG is held. The announcement is accessible at natboard.edu.in, the official website. The NEET PG 2023 Exam will take place on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm, and the admit card will be made available on February 27. On March 31, the NEET PG 2023 results will be made public.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam with the National Exist Test (NExT), has also put out draft norms for the test. The entrance exam will be administered by a new board called Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2023:

  • Go to the website nbe.edu.in

  • Click on NEET PG as seen on the homepage

  • Click on application link for NEET PG

  • Fill in login credentials, which includes ID and password and fill the application form

  • Submit the form once you crosscheck the details

  • Save and download

