 NEET PG 2023 Counselling Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in: NMC Notification
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in: NMC Notification

The NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule will be announced on mcc.nic.in – the official website of MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). Email address and phone number used in the online NBE application form will be used when registering for the counselling session on the MCC portal.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2023 Counselling | Representative image

According to the NMC's recent notification, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) received 2,828 applications from medical institutions for the validation and renewal of PG medical qualifications in 2022. The commission reported that 1,870 applications have already been deliberated upon by the PG medical board, and the remaining requests are now being processed. In this process the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that NEET PG 2023 counselling will begin soon.

article-image

The NEET PG 2023 was held on March 5, 2023 and the results were announced on March 14. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard for All India 50% Quota Seats has just been made available by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Dr Vijay Oja, President of PGMEB at NMC, said that the the decision on the remaining applications is under process.

With NEET PG 2023 counselling to start soon, the existing recognised/permitted seats at medical colleges will be considered for admission during the academic year 2023, Oja said, adding that seat matrix of institutes will be prepared accordingly.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling procedure soon for admission to PG medical programmes based on the results obtained.

