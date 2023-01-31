NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to close on Feb 3 at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on March 5 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) had opened its online application correction window on Monday, January 30, at 3.00 PM. The window is to remain open till Friday, February 3, 11.55 PM.

Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

Except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID, any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/edited during the correction window.

The NEET PG 2023 admit card will be distributed on February 27. The final result is expected to be announced by March 31.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled for March 5 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24.

To edit NEET PG 2023 application form:

Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Navigate to the NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link.

Log in with your credentials and make any necessary changes.

Fill out the form and download a copy.

Read Also NEET PG 2023: NBE extends eligibility cut off for MBBS interns till June 30

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)