NEET-PG 2022 topper: Dr. Shagun Batra

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared today with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.

The topper for the same is Dr. Shruti Batra (AIR 1).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was conducted on May 21 at 849 centres.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in”, the minister tweeted.