NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court refuses to stall Counselling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to stall the counselling for NEET PG 2022, which is scheduled to commence on September 1, according to the legal news portal Live Law.

The bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli made this remark when a counsel asked for clarification after mentioning a NEET PG-related issue.

"Counselling is to start from 1st September. Kindly list it before that", the counsel submitted to the court.

"We'll not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don't stall it anymore", Justice Chandrachud said, while adding that they cannot put students in jeopardy.

The subject that was brought up was a writ petition contesting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBE) decision to withhold the NEET-PG 2022 answer key and question paper. The petitioners claimed there were significant differences between the test-takers results.

The petition, which has been filed by doctors registered under the State Medical Council after their MBBS course, says that despite the mismatches NBE is not granting re-evaluation.

The court had made a similar observation on August 8, when it denied staying NEET PG Counselling.

The issue is reminiscent of JEE candidates approaching the apex court over additional sessions of the IIT-JEE Mains Examination 2022 for both the first and second sessions, which were interrupted due to some technical difficulties. The appeal was rejected on Friday by the court owing to the IIT JEE Advanced exam on August 28, Sunday.

