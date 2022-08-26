JEE Mains 2022: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking additional attempts over technical glitches

JEE aspirants discussing and coming out of a centre after attempting JEE Main | Pintu Namdev

New Delhi: Appeals asking the Supreme Court to order the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold additional sessions of the IIT-JEE Mains Examination 2022 for both the first and second sessions, which were interrupted due to some technical difficulties, was rejected on Friday, according to Legal news portal Live Law. After the matter was declined by Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Pardiwala, the petitioners made the decision to rescind it, the portal said.

The bench reportedly didn't want to intervene in the matter as the IIT JEE (Advanced) exam is scheduled to happen on Sunday, August 28.

The petitioners had approached the court over the fact that the court on, July 29, instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow 15 students to participate in the additional session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 scheduled on July 30, who experienced technical difficulties in the first session.

The petition filed by the candidates included these grievances:

1. Questions of the exam didn't appear on the screen at first, it kept reappearing and disappearing.

2. Students were unable to move to the next question.

3. Blank screens, frozen screens, and software crashes.

4. Invigilators were not able to resolve the issues, while the latter continued.

5. options selected during the exam and the responses marked in the answer key didn't match.

The petitions also stated that even though numerous representations have been made to NTA since June 2022, there has been no response to the same.

Read Also Here's everything you need to know about JEE Advanced 2022