Here's everything you need to know about JEE Advanced 2022

New Delhi: About 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on August 28, Sunday.

Of the 1.6 individuals, about 300 candidates are foreign nationals. This year, JEE (Advanced) will be conducted in 577 centres across 222 cities in India but there are no test centres for the same outside the country. All foreign candidates appear for JEE (Advanced) in test centres located in India.

Finalizing the number of seats available among the 23 IITs is still ongoing. New programmes have been added to some IITs.

On the JoSAA website at https://josaa.nic.in, information regarding seats, including female supernumerary seats, will shortly be revealed. This year, the JoSAA will conduct a total of 6 rounds for the IIT and NIT+ systems, followed by special rounds for the NIT+ systems by the CSAB. The official JoSAA website has the schedule available.

The admit card for the candidates to appear in the exam is available for download on the JEE (Advanced) website. Registered candidates can download the same until 9.00 am of the exam day, August 28.

Here's how to download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card :

1. Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Select the link for JEE Advanced 2022 admissions card on the homepage.

3. The screen will show the JEE Advanced 2022 candidate portal.

4. Enter your login information, including your registration number, birthdate, and mobile number.

5. The screen will show the 2022 JEE Advanced Admit Card.

It should be remembered that only those applicants who successfully registered for the JEE Advanced Exam before the deadline will be eligible to access the admit card for the 2022 exam. Along with the admit card, the authorities will also provide the instructions for the exam day.

On August 28, there will be two shifts for the exam: the morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm. On September 11, the JEE Advanced 2022 results will be released, and counselling will thereafter start.

