JEE Main 2022: Supreme Court to hear petition alleging technical glitches during exams

New Delhi: In a relief for JEE Mains aspirants, the Supreme Court will soon hear a petition which alleges severe technical glitches during the exams that resulted in many students facing irregularities with their answer keys and results.

According to legal news portal, Live Law, the Counsel sought urgent listing of the matter as IIT JEE Advanced is scheduled to take place on August 28.

Three hashtags #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall, #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters and #JEEStudentsWantJustice have been trending on Twitter since weeks now owing to the concerns raised by candidates who are seeking an extra attempt.

Many candidates told the Free Press Journal that from exam centres to response sheets, they have faced multiple hindrances.

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 29, instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow 15 students to participate in the additional session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 scheduled on July 30, who experienced technical difficulties in the first session.

The court was considering a petition filed by Gaurav Bhairava and others, who claimed that when they took part in the JEE Main 2022's first session, which took place between June 23 and June 29, they encountered numerous technical difficulties, including server problems, questions that wouldn't load, and other issues, which caused many candidates to lose a lot of time. “We want the NTA to conduct the third attempt for us as well as there are thousands who have faced technical glitches, wrong response sheets, etc,” said Deepti Alle, who was shocked to see her response sheet having option number (d) marked for all answers, which is not the same as the actual options she selected.