JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be held on August 28; more details here

ANI File Photo

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for enrollment in 23 IITs across the country is scheduled to be held on August 28, officials said.



Exemptions for students

Students who had applied for JEE Advanced in 2021 but did not appear in the examination have been allowed to sit for the 2022 exam.



According to IIT Bombay, this exemption, however, is only applicable for students who were absent for both the first and second round of tests of JEE Advanced 2021. Those who were absent only for the second test but present for the first one, won't be permitted to make use of this exemption.



IIT Bombay has also clarified that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the relaxation has been introduced only for this year.

According to academician C.S. Kandpal, the list of students appearing for JEE Advanced exam is prepared on the basis of the final result of JEE Mains.



At least 2,50,000 students, who perform well in JEE Mains, get a chance to appear for JEE Advanced. However, this time, the remaining students of 2021 also have been added to that list.



The maximum number of times one can appear for JEE Advanced is twice in two consecutive years. All the students appearing for the exam must have passed their 12th board exams, for the first time, either in 2021 or 2022.



However, under special circumstances, students, whose results for the academic year 2019-20 were declared after October 15, 2020, are also being considered eligible for JEE Advanced 2022.



The first shift of JEE Advanced which is a three-hour exam, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m on August 28.

CBSE students have performed better this year



As per results of the JEE Mains, which is every year conducted in two sessions, CBSE students have performed the best this year.



Apart from CBSE, students of state boards like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have also performed well in the examination this year.

Malpractices to be prevented



According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), jammers will be installed at all examination centres to prevent wrongdoings such as cheating through mobile phones or any other electronic devices.



Earlier also, during JEE Mains, jammers were installed.



JEE for other non-IIT engineering colleges to be introduced



The Union Ministry of Education has also constituted a 19-member board to organise the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced exams for admission to not only the IITs but also other engineering colleges across the country.



Board Chairman, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, former director of IIT Madras, said that the Ministry of Education has also constituted the board to make the process of JEE Main and JEE Advanced more transparent.



The Director General (DG) of the NTA has been made the Member Secretary of the Board by the ministry and like every time, this time also, the different IITs have an important role to play in the board.



Among the top boards, IIT Bombay is the organiser of the exams. Apart from this, the directors of IIT Guwahati and IIT Kharagpur will have significant responsibilities too.