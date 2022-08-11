JEE Advanced 2022 closes registration today at jeeadv.ac.in.

Representative Image | PTI

Today, August 11, is the last day to submit an application for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022. The JEE Advanced application process will finish tonight at 5 PM, according to the official statement. The application cost is Rs 2,800 for students in the general category and Rs 1,400 for those in the reserved category.

Candidates must submit the scanned copy of documents and certificates listed below while completing the application process for JEE Advanced 2022.

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate Class 12 Marksheet Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates) PwD Certificate Scribe Request Letter (if required), and Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate. Compensatory Time Request Letter DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS) OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate ( for OCI or Foreign candidates)

How To Fill JEE Advanced Form 2022

Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 website – jeeadv.ac.in. Register and generate user ID and password. Fill up the JEE Advanced application form. Scan and submit the requested documents for the verification of eligibility criteria Pay the application fee. Confirmation page will appear on the screen. Download the confirmation page of the application for future use.