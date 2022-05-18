NEET PG 2022 on May 21; check paper pattern, syllabus here

On May 21, 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022. Candidates who successfully enrolled for the exam received their NEET PG admit card 2022 on May 14, 2022, through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. On May 4, 2022, the NEET PG application correction window was closed.

Candidates looking for the NEET PG syllabus must know that the exam will include questions from all of the subjects covered during the MBBS degree.

The information bulletin states, "The syllabus for the exam should consist of subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior sanction of the Government of India."

According to the exam patterns released in the Information Bulletin, the NEET PG 2022 examination will contain Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) using a computer network (CBT). The exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions with just one correct answer. The questions in NEET PG 2022 will be entirely in English. Candidates will be given three hours and thirty minutes. For incorrect responses, 25% negative marking will be given. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:07 AM IST