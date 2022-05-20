Last-minute tips for NEET PG 2022

As the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) is around the corner, here are a few last-minute tips for aspirants to score their best.



Revise step by step:

Before you jump to another topic, revise what you know and keep track of everything you have learned. Skipping the basics and jumping to another part will make it more challenging to remember what you have already learned.





Keep track of the syllabus:

While you are at revision, bear in mind the syllabus for this year. It is equally important to know what all had appeared in the exam last year and what the syllabus holds this year.



Easy to difficult is the key:

Before you go to the challenging subjects, look at the easy topics. Gradually, take the level higher. Once you get an idea of everything you know, you can relax before the exam and even catch a break.



Keep no distractions:

It is easy to be distracted by many things around. One way to not be distracted is to keep your goal in front of you and focus on it. Another simple way is to try some breathing exercises. These will help your mind receive clarity and revise better.



Maintain a timetable:

Try to establish a strict schedule and follow it sincerely. If possible, fit 2-3 subjects for 3 hours and catch a break for 15 or 20 minutes.



Attempt mock tests:

Revision is important, but so is solving mock tests and previous year papers. Doing that helps you clear your basics, understand what has been done in previous years, giving you an idea of what might appear in the paper this year. Moreover, taking mock tests is fun as it gives you an idea of what you know and what you don't.

