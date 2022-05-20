NEET-PG center in Silchar flooded two days prior to exam, students worried

Assam: The NEET PG examination center in Silchar, Assam has become inaccessible due to floods. iON Digital Zone located on Sonai road is swamped in knee-deep water and the Sona Sonaibarghat road leading to the center has been shut till further notice.

Located in the district of Cachar, Silchar has the only NEET PG center for students from adjoining districts of Karimganj and Hailakandi as well.

“These three districts have a population of around 36 lakhs and only one center for NEET PG examination has been set up in Cachar,” said Dr.Dwaipayan Deb, an aspirant who is to appear for this examination on Saturday.

“This morning I visited the place since NTA has directed the applicants to be familiar with their centers. It is very difficult to reach it since it is completely flooded and the water rises up to your knees.”

The students in Assam have received no communication from the National Testing Agency about the state of the examination center. An alert for severe rainfall has been issued in Silchar for days to come as well.

NEET PG is to be conducted on 21st May 2022 and the students have been asked to report to this center at 07:00 AM.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:55 AM IST