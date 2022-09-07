NEET PG 2022: MCC releases new counseling schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee has uploaded the updated counselling schedule for NEET PG 2022 on their official website.

Revised tentative schedule of counseling released by MCC has scheduled the counselling process as follows:

1st round - September 15 to October 4

2nd round - October 10 to October 26

Mop-up rounds - October 31 to November 14.

The updated schedule has been posted on the MCC website.

The NEET PG Counselling process was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2022, which was postponed by the MCC to provide for extra seats in the counselling process.

'In order to have more seats in council for the benefit of the candidates, the authority has decided to reschedule the NEET PG 2022 counseling, which was scheduled to commence from September 1,' stated the commission.

Typically, NEET PG is conducted in January, and counselling begins in March. However, this year's exam was held on May 21 and the results were released on June 1 as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic and the application procedure being delayed last year.